Highlights: Stephen Curry Drops 38 in Near Triple-Double as Warriors Win Game 1

The Golden State Warriors' quest to win a third straight NBA title is off to a good start thanks to Stephen Curry's unique set of skills.

Curry led the Warriors to a 121-104 victory in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday by scoring 38 points on 11-of-16 shooting. He also grabbed 15 rebounds and dished seven assists.

Eight of Curry's 11 made field goals were from three-point range.

