DeMarcus Cousins Says He Has More Haters Now in 'Resurgence' Documentary

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins, who is the subject of a Showtime documentary entitled Resurgence, said on the feature that he has more haters after he joined the defending back-to-back NBA champions during the 2018 offseason:

Cousins followed up that comment by shrugging and saying, "Do I care? No."

The former Kentucky star doesn't seem to have an issue with his haters. In fact, he uses their fuel as motivation, per his media-day remarks in September.

The big man suffered a ruptured Achilles in January 2018 as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans, which kept him off the court for 12 months. The timing was highly unfortunate given that Cousins was set to become an unrestricted free agent during the summer of 2018.

However, Cousins and the Warriors agreed to a one-year, $5,337,000 deal, in essence giving him a chance to prove himself for a season before searching for a more lucrative and longer-term contract on the 2019 free-agency market.



Cousins has excelled in limited action after returning on Jan. 18. The 28-year-old posted 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds in 30 games for the Warriors, who finished first in the Western Conference.

We'll see where NBA teams stand on Cousins' long-term future when free agency begins in July, but for now, the big man will be busy trying to help the Warriors win their fourth NBA title in five seasons.