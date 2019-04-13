Doc Rivers: Kevin Durant, Patrick Beverley Didn't Deserve Game 1 Ejections

April 14, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 13: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors exchanges words with Patrick Beverley #21 of the LA Clippers during Game One of the first round of the 2019 NBA Western Conference Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on April 13, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers defended Clips point guard Patrick Beverley and Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant after the pair were ejected on Saturday night in the fourth quarter of their first-round playoff game.

"It was talk," Rivers told reporters.

"I don't even know what to say with that one. Pat's going to talk and that's legal. Kevin can talk, too. I don't think either one of them [should've been thrown out]."

The two players received double technicals at the five-minute mark of the fourth quarter for getting into each other's face before accruing a second double tech just 19 seconds later.

The duo had been going at it before the fourth quarter, however, as evidenced by this moment:

Apparently, referee Ed Malloy had enough with the game winding down, and the two were tossed.

Golden State was well in control thanks to a 112-95 lead, so the double ejection didn't have much of an impact on the Warriors' eventual 121-104 win.

The question now is whether Beverley and Durant pick things up where they left off for Round 2.

The second game of the series will take place on Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

