DeMar DeRozan, Spurs Hang On to Upset Nikola Jokic, Nuggets 101-96 in Game 1

DeMar DeRozan posted 18 points, 12 rebounds and six assists as the No. 7 seed San Antonio Spurs upset the No. 2 Denver Nuggets 101-96 on Saturday in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Denver had the ball down 97-96 with 13.3 seconds remaining, but Nuggets guard Jamal Murray missed a potential game-winning jumper.

Spurs big man LaMarcus Aldridge grabbed the rebound, got fouled and hit two free throws to give San Antonio a 99-96 lead with 6.9 seconds left.

The Nuggets, who did not have any timeouts, then tried to rush down the floor. However, Spurs guard Derrick White stole the ball at midcourt and sealed the win with two free throws.

Five players scored 14 or more points for the Spurs: White had 16, Aldridge and Bryn Forbes pitched in 15 and Rudy Gay added 14.

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic posted a 10-point, 14-rebound, 14-assist triple-double. Murray scored 17 points and added six steals. Gary Harris led Denver with 20 points.

                   

What's Next?

Denver will host San Antonio for Game 2 on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.

         

