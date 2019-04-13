White Beats Tua Tagovailoa, Crimson in 2019 Alabama Spring Game

White Beats Tua Tagovailoa, Crimson in 2019 Alabama Spring GameApril 13, 2019
The White team defeated the Crimson team 31-17 in the Alabama A-Day spring game Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
By virtue of Crimson's victory, it will dine on steak Saturday, while White will be relegated to eating beans:
SEC Network @SECNetwork
"That's why I'm the commissioner so I can always eat wherever I want." – Nick Saban 😂 https://t.co/cnLT7zcClZ
Crimson was led by starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the first-team offense, while the first-team defense played for White. Tagovailoa had somewhat modest production aided by a late touchdown with 265 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 19-of-37 passing, and he was outperformed by backup Mac Jones on the White team.
Jones had the benefit of facing the second-team defense, but he took advantage by throwing for 271 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 19-of-23 passing. Tagovailoa's brother, Taulia Tagovailoa, also played for White and went 6-of-9 for 93 yards with one touchdown and one pick.
Freshman wide receiver John Metchie thrived for White with five catches for 133 yards en route to being named A-Day MVP.
Things didn't start out ideally for Jones, as he was intercepted by freshman linebacker Shane Lee in the opening quarter. Alex Byington of the Montgomery Advertiser suggested that Lee could be in the mix for a starting spot entering 2019:
Alex Byington @_AlexByington
Shane Lee is someone to keep your eye out at the open Will LB spot. https://t.co/wE1gIOm9Jp
Crimson took advantage of the turnover, as running back Najee Harris rushed for a four-yard touchdown to give Crimson a 7-0 lead.
Following field goals by both sides, Jones got White in the end zone for the first time late in the first quarter when he found tight end Kedrick James in the flat for a 29-yard touchdown.
James did most of the work on the play with his run after the catch despite being viewed primarily as a blocking tight end, per Roll 'Bama Roll:
Roll ‘Bama Roll @rollbamaroll
Kedrick James showing some speed for someone that was supposed to just be a blocking tight end
With a chance to give White the lead in the closing seconds of the first half, Jones got aggressive by going for a touchdown rather than settling for a field goal.
That decision paid dividends, as he found Xavier Williams for a 22-yard touchdown with nine seconds left off an impressive stop-and-go route by Williams.
While Jones had the best numbers among the Alabama quarterbacks Saturday, Taulia Tagovailoa stood out and made his case to be named Tua's backup as well.
Like Jones, Taulia stumbled out of the gates. One of his first passes was intercepted by safety Eddie Smith in the first half, which erased a strong play he made previous, according to John Mitchell of Saturday Blitz:
John Mitchell @jlmitchell93
Young QB giveth and taketh away. Nice throw on the RPO by Taulia to Metchie, and then he throws a pick down the middle because he never saw the safety.
After getting that mistake out of the way, the younger Tagovailoa brother looked much more comfortable in the second half. That was apparent on a 29-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle in the third quarter that saw Taulia roll to his left and throw on the run to extend White's lead to 24-10.
AL.com's Matt Scalici felt Taulia's touchdown pass looked quite familiar:
Based on how well both Jones and Taulia Tagovailoa played, Byington expressed his belief that head coach Nick Saban could have a difficult decision on his hands when it comes to choosing Tua's backup:
Alex Byington @_AlexByington
One of the most compelling position battles to watch moving forward will be for the backup QB job. Mac Jones has been more than effective today leading the White offense with 209 yards & 2 TDs, but Taulia Tagovailoa has shown he has just as much arm talent as his older brother. https://t.co/jpD7m7lwET
The biggest beneficiary of the quality quarterback play for the White team was Metchie, who stood out among a strong group of wideouts.
Metchie made several big plays in the game, including a 49-yard reception on an underthrown ball by Jones in the first half. Both Ben Jones of the Tuscaloosa News and Birmingham Iron reporter Marq Burnett were impressed by Metchie's showing:
Ben Jones @BW_Jones
Freshman WR John Metchie is going to be one of the big winners coming out of A-Day. Hard to see him breaking into Alabama's top 4 WRs this year (Jeudy, Ruggs, Smith, Waddle) but he's a player.
Marq Burnett @Marq_Burnett
Freshman WR John Metchie is gonna be a problem. Alabama is absolutely loaded at receiver.
After linebacker Jaylen Moody intercepted freshman quarterback Paul Tyson in the third quarter and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown to put White on top 31-10, Crimson's fate was essentially sealed.
Even so, Saban gave Tua Tagovailoa a chance to work out some kinks by continuing to play him in the fourth quarter. That worked to Tua's advantage, as he finally broke through with a touchdown when he hit wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who ran 54 yards for the score with 2:10 remaining in the game.
That touchdown made Tua's day look a bit better than it was, but Brad Crawford of 247Sports noted that he wasn't going against the easiest opponent:
Brad Crawford @BCrawford247
Reminder: This is the best defense Tua Tagovailoa will face until the Playoff.
Also, Tagovailoa dealt with a knee injury late last season, and Saturday marked his first significant action since the national championship game loss to Clemson.
Alabama's first-team offense was not in rhythm, although it is difficult to envision the Crimson Tide's offense being anything less than explosive in 2019 given the wide array of weapons Tagovailoa will have at his disposal.
Saban still has plenty of time to fine-tune things on the offensive side of the ball before Alabama opens up the regular season against Duke on Aug. 31.
A-Day 2019: A look at the Alabama football spring game on April 13