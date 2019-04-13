Video: Watch Ohio State's Drue Chrisman Propose to Girlfriend During FG Kick

Video: Watch Ohio State's Drue Chrisman Propose to Girlfriend During FG KickApril 13, 2019
Jamie Sabau/Getty Images
The 2019 Ohio State spring game will go down as one of the most important days of Buckeyes punter Drue Chrisman's life.
Not because of anything he did on special teams Saturday, though. Rather, he got engaged.
Chrisman took the field with his girlfriend during halftime in what appeared to be a moment for her to show off her kicking leg. What she didn't know, however, was that her boyfriend was about to pop the question—with 61,000-plus people looking on at Ohio Stadium
Lettermen Row @LettermenRow
Drue Chrisman flipping bottles and hearts! She said yes it seems. https://t.co/kH7noV9wLh
Drue Chrisman @DChrisman91
Hey @averyanne33, what are you doing for the rest of your life? https://t.co/kNQBDbRaaJ
Now that's a moment they'll never forget.
