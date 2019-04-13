Video: Watch Ohio State's Drue Chrisman Propose to Girlfriend During FG Kick

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 13, 2019

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 16: Drue Chrisman #91 of the Ohio State Buckeyes punts against the Army Golden Knights at Ohio Stadium on September 16, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

The 2019 Ohio State spring game will go down as one of the most important days of Buckeyes punter Drue Chrisman's life.

Not because of anything he did on special teams Saturday, though. Rather, he got engaged.

Chrisman took the field with his girlfriend during halftime in what appeared to be a moment for her to show off her kicking leg. What she didn't know, however, was that her boyfriend was about to pop the question—with 61,000-plus people looking on at Ohio Stadium

Now that's a moment they'll never forget.

