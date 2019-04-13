Kevin Durant Wanted to Be with Warriors 'So Bad, I Didn't Give a F--k'

Golden State Warriors superstar forward Kevin Durant said he knew there would be backlash for signing with the Dubs as a free agent in 2016, but the upside of joining an already loaded roster alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green far outweighed the potential negatives.

On Saturday, Michael Lee of The Athletic provided comments from Durant as the Warriors prepare to begin their playoff quest toward a third consecutive NBA championship.

"I came here knowing for a fact, that every media member, every fan was going to call me every name in the book for however long I was here and I was going to take the brunt of everything. I knew coming here," he said. "But I wanted to be a part of this so bad, I didn't give a f--k. Same with LeBron [James]. He took all of that heat, no matter what."

                 

