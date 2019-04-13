Look: Michigan State Football Reveals Alternate Jerseys, Uniforms for 2019

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

As the Michigan State Spartans prepared for their spring game, they gave fans a glimpse of things to come in 2019 before Saturday's kickoff ever arrived.

Michigan State unveiled a bold new set of alternate uniforms for this fall. Emphasis on the bold.

The Spartans have experimented with different looks in recent years, as SpartanJerseys.com points out, using both chrome and bronze helmets. However, the use of lime green makes these new threads stand out.

This is not the first time Michigan State athletics have worked "mean green" into their uniforms. The basketball team also debuted an alternate jersey in 2016:

Al Goldis/Associated Press

Michigan State signed a 10-year, $34 million deal with Nike in July 2015.