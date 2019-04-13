Look: Michigan State Football Reveals Alternate Jerseys, Uniforms for 2019

Look: Michigan State Football Reveals Alternate Jerseys, Uniforms for 2019April 13, 2019
As the Michigan State Spartans prepared for their spring game, they gave fans a glimpse of things to come in 2019 before Saturday's kickoff ever arrived.
Michigan State unveiled a bold new set of alternate uniforms for this fall. Emphasis on the bold.
Michigan State Football @MSU_Football
Spartans reveal new alternate uniforms for 2019 👀 https://t.co/qlnFWYMK7c
The Spartans have experimented with different looks in recent years, as SpartanJerseys.com points out, using both chrome and bronze helmets. However, the use of lime green makes these new threads stand out.
This is not the first time Michigan State athletics have worked "mean green" into their uniforms. The basketball team also debuted an alternate jersey in 2016:
Michigan State Basketball @MSU_Basketball
MSU will wear new "Mean Green" Nike Hyper Elite Disruption uniforms Saturday vs. Maryland. https://t.co/h1VTsnwtPT
Michigan State signed a 10-year, $34 million deal with Nike in July 2015.
Nailor's freshman year at MSU was 'a good starting point'