Sterling Shepard Says He's 'Ready' to Lead Giants After Odell Beckham Jr. Trade

John Bazemore/Associated Press

With a contract extension taken care of, Sterling Shepard is ready to lead the New York Giants receiving corps in the post-Odell Beckham Jr. era.

Shepard said after he signed his new deal, per Michael Eisen of Giants.com:

"I'm ready. With Odell going down the last two seasons (with injuries), that time definitely helped me get a grasp of what being a leader is all about, and being that lead guy in the room. I think it prepared me for this moment. I was pretty vocal anyway. I'm a pretty vocal guy. That will be no problem.

"I'm no longer a young guy. I'm a vet now. This contract says a lot, so I'm going to handle it the right way."

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Shepard signed a four-year, $41 million extension Wednesday, and ESPN's Adam Schefter added the deal includes $21.3 million in guaranteed money. Schefter noted other teams had expressed interest in the 25-year-old.

While the Golden Tate signing earlier this offseason led to speculation about Shepard's future in the Big Apple, a new contract has cemented his status as one of the team's leaders after New York traded Beckham to the Cleveland Browns last month.

A second-round pick in 2016, Shepard has improved his numbers each season. He recorded career highs in receptions (66) and yards (872) in 2018 while finding the end zone four times.

As Shepard noted to Eisen, Beckham's absence from 16 games over the past two seasons helped Shepard develop as a leader. That makes him a valuable asset beyond being just a slot receiver.

While some players may feel extra pressure to live up to a lucrative contract, Shepard plans to stick with what's gotten him to this point.

"I'm just excited," Shepard said, per Eisen. "An opportunity to be in such a great place for another five years, it's a blessing. I'm looking forward to this opportunity. I'm not going to put so much weight on my shoulders. I'm just going to attack every day like I have been."