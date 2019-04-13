NHL Rumors: Connor McDavid Won't Need Surgery to Repair Tear in Injured Knee

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 13, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 17: Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers waits for a faceoff in the second period of a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on March 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Oilers 6-3. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Edmonton Oilers superstar center Connor McDavid reportedly suffered a small tear of the PCL ligament in his left knee during the team's season finale against the Calgary Flames last week.

On Saturday, Darren Dreger of TSN reported no surgery will be required and McDavid is expected to make a complete recovery before the start of the 2019-20 NHL season.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    JONES: Edmonton Oilers should bring Ralph Krueger back in the fold

    Edmonton Oilers logo
    Edmonton Oilers

    JONES: Edmonton Oilers should bring Ralph Krueger back in the fold

    Terry Jones
    via Edmonton Sun

    Why Edmonton Oilers should think long & hard about Ralph Krueger

    Edmonton Oilers logo
    Edmonton Oilers

    Why Edmonton Oilers should think long & hard about Ralph Krueger

    Bruce McCurdy, Cult of Hockey
    via Edmonton Journal

    Eberle, Islanders Beat Penguins to Take 2-0 Series Lead

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Eberle, Islanders Beat Penguins to Take 2-0 Series Lead

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Kucherov Ejected for Boarding

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Kucherov Ejected for Boarding

    Adam Gretz
    via ProHockeyTalk