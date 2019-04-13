NHL Rumors: Connor McDavid Won't Need Surgery to Repair Tear in Injured Knee

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Edmonton Oilers superstar center Connor McDavid reportedly suffered a small tear of the PCL ligament in his left knee during the team's season finale against the Calgary Flames last week.

On Saturday, Darren Dreger of TSN reported no surgery will be required and McDavid is expected to make a complete recovery before the start of the 2019-20 NHL season.

