Bucks' Mike Budenholzer Reportedly Named NBCA 2019 Coach of the Year by Peers

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 13, 2019

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

After he led the Milwaukee Bucks to the best record in basketball in his first year on the job, Mike Budenholzer has garnered recognition from his peers.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that Budenholzer has been voted the National Basketball Coach's Association's 2019 Coach of the Year, which all 30 coaches vote on.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Zion on Declaring for NBA Draft: 'Who Knows'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Zion on Declaring for NBA Draft: 'Who Knows'

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Looking Back at Playoff History Against Pistons

    Milwaukee Bucks logo
    Milwaukee Bucks

    Looking Back at Playoff History Against Pistons

    Behind the Buck Pass
    via Behind the Buck Pass

    Emergence of Sterling Brown Heading into Playoffs

    Milwaukee Bucks logo
    Milwaukee Bucks

    Emergence of Sterling Brown Heading into Playoffs

    Dairyland Express
    via Dairyland Express

    Analyzing Bledsoe/Reggie Jackson Matchup

    Milwaukee Bucks logo
    Milwaukee Bucks

    Analyzing Bledsoe/Reggie Jackson Matchup

    Behind the Buck Pass
    via Behind the Buck Pass