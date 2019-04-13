Bucks' Mike Budenholzer Reportedly Named NBCA 2019 Coach of the Year by Peers

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

After he led the Milwaukee Bucks to the best record in basketball in his first year on the job, Mike Budenholzer has garnered recognition from his peers.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that Budenholzer has been voted the National Basketball Coach's Association's 2019 Coach of the Year, which all 30 coaches vote on.

