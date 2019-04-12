Knicks Rumors: Patrick Ewing to Represent New York at NBA Draft Lottery

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IApril 13, 2019

Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

The New York Knicks still have to wait to learn exactly where they will be selecting at the 2019 NBA draft on June 20, but the franchise is sending along a lucky charm to Chicago on May 14 for the draft lottery.

ESPN's Ian Begley and Adrian Wojnarowski reported late Friday night that the Knicks have chosen Patrick Ewing to represent them at the lottery. The Hall of Fame Knicks center was the No. 1 overall selection in 1985 and spent the majority of his career in New York. 

After finishing 2018-19 at an NBA-worst 17-65, New York holds a 14 percent chance at landing the No. 1 overall pick and a 52.1 percent chance at a top-four selection, per Tankathon.com.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.



Related

    3 FAs Who Can Leave for Greener Pastures

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    3 FAs Who Can Leave for Greener Pastures

    Daily Knicks
    via Daily Knicks

    Top 20 Plays of Knicks Season

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Top 20 Plays of Knicks Season

    Hoops Habit
    via Hoops Habit

    KP Trade Request Stunned David Fizdale

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    KP Trade Request Stunned David Fizdale

    Daily Knicks
    via Daily Knicks

    Adam Silver: NBA Looking at Multiple Format Changes

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Adam Silver: NBA Looking at Multiple Format Changes

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report