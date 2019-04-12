Knicks Rumors: Patrick Ewing to Represent New York at NBA Draft Lottery

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The New York Knicks still have to wait to learn exactly where they will be selecting at the 2019 NBA draft on June 20, but the franchise is sending along a lucky charm to Chicago on May 14 for the draft lottery.

ESPN's Ian Begley and Adrian Wojnarowski reported late Friday night that the Knicks have chosen Patrick Ewing to represent them at the lottery. The Hall of Fame Knicks center was the No. 1 overall selection in 1985 and spent the majority of his career in New York.

After finishing 2018-19 at an NBA-worst 17-65, New York holds a 14 percent chance at landing the No. 1 overall pick and a 52.1 percent chance at a top-four selection, per Tankathon.com.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.





