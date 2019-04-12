Patriots Rumors: Patrick Chung, New England Agree to 1-Year Contract Extension

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

Safety Patrick Chung agreed to a one-year extension through the 2021 season with the New England Patriots on Friday, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Chung was previously under contract for the next two seasons at $7.8 million, according to Spotrac. He also had more than $900 thousand available in game and workout bonuses over that span.

Since being drafted in the second round in 2009, Chung has almost exclusively worn a Patriots uniform. He spent the first four years of his career in New England before signing a three-year, $10 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013.

He spent just one year in Philadelphia before returning to New England.

Chung played an important role in the Patriots' secondary over the past decade, helping the team win three Super Bowls. He is coming off a season in which he piled up 84 tackles, one interception, three pass break-ups and 0.5 sacks in 15 games.

He suffered an arm injury in the second half of the Patriots' 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. He later underwent surgeries for a shoulder injury he played most of the 2018 season with and for for his broken forearm from the Super Bowl.

Chung, 31, has 723 tackles, 54 pass deflections and 11 interceptions in his career.