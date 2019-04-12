Pelicans GM Rumors: Danny Ferry Pulls out of Running Amid Anthony Davis Drama

Pelicans GM Rumors: Danny Ferry Pulls out of Running Amid Anthony Davis DramaApril 12, 2019
Matthew Hinton/Associated Press
New Orleans Pelicans interim general manager Danny Ferry will not pursue the team's full-time GM gig.
Ferry released a statement to Will Guillory of The Athletic on Friday:
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Here's a message Danny Ferry sent to me about his decision: https://t.co/OY42kV5qJG
The 52-year-old executive became the Pels' interim GM after New Orleans fired Dell Demps, who ran basketball operations for nine years:
The Pels' new general manager will be tasked with finding a new home for All-Star big man Anthony Davis, who requested a trade on Jan. 28.
This article will be updated to provide more information soon.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Report: Pelicans to Hire David Griffin