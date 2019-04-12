Pelicans GM Rumors: Danny Ferry Pulls out of Running Amid Anthony Davis Drama

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans interim general manager Danny Ferry will not pursue the team's full-time GM gig.

Ferry released a statement to Will Guillory of The Athletic on Friday:

The 52-year-old executive became the Pels' interim GM after New Orleans fired Dell Demps, who ran basketball operations for nine years:

The Pels' new general manager will be tasked with finding a new home for All-Star big man Anthony Davis, who requested a trade on Jan. 28.

