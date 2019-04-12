Pelicans GM Rumors: Danny Ferry Pulls out of Running Amid Anthony Davis Drama

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 12, 2019

New Orleans Pelicans acting general manager Danny Ferry watches before the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in New Orleans, La. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans interim general manager Danny Ferry will not pursue the team's full-time GM gig. 

Ferry released a statement to Will Guillory of The Athletic on Friday:

The 52-year-old executive became the Pels' interim GM after New Orleans fired Dell Demps, who ran basketball operations for nine years:

The Pels' new general manager will be tasked with finding a new home for All-Star big man Anthony Davis, who requested a trade on Jan. 28.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

