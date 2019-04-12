Steve Kerr: Luke Walton 'One of Best Human Beings in NBA' After Lakers Firing

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Soon after the Los Angeles Lakers announced they have "mutually agreed to part ways" with head coach Luke Walton on Friday afternoon, Walton's former boss stood firmly in his corner.

In a video posted by NBC Bay Area Sports' Logan Murdock, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr sat encircled by reporters and said the Lakers are "losing one of the best human beings in the NBA," among other things regarding Walton's tenure in L.A.:

The 39-year-old joined the Lakers in 2016 after spending two seasons as Kerr's assistant coach with the Warriors. Walton gained traction as a notable coaching candidate when he led Golden State to a 39-4 record as interim coach while Kerr recovered from back surgery during the 2015-16 season.

