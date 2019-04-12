NBA Championship 2019 Odds: Warriors, Bucks Enter Playoffs as Favorites

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 12, 2019

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant fouls Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, in Milwaukee. The Warriors won 105-95. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morrry Gash/Associated Press

Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and the rest of the Golden State Warriors are the prohibitive favorite to capture the 2019 NBA championship with the playoffs set to begin Saturday. 

Here's a look at the updated betting lines for all 16 teams released Friday, which show the Dubs at -200 odds (bet $200 to win $100) followed by the Milwaukee Bucks (+450), Houston Rockets (+500) and Toronto Raptors (+1,000):

                 

