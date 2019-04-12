Kansas PG Devon Dotson Declares for 2019 NBA Draft; Return a Possibility

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Kansas guard Devon Dotson announced Friday that he has filed the paperwork needed to enter the 2019 NBA draft.

According to ESPN.com's Jonathan Givony, Dotson released a statement in which is suggested that returning to Kansas for his sophomore season is still a possibility:

"After careful consideration with my family and coaches, I have decided to test the waters and enter into the 2019 NBA draft process. I feel it's a great opportunity to obtain feedback from NBA personnel to make fully informed decisions regarding my basketball future. Based on new rules, I will hire an agent and move forward while retaining my complete college eligibility. I would like to thank God, my family, coach [Bill] Self, the entire coaching staff and teammates, along with the fans of the University of Kansas for their continued support."

As a freshman with the Jayhawks in 2018-19, Dotson averaged 12.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, while shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from beyond the arc.

