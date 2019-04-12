Kansas PG Devon Dotson Declares for 2019 NBA Draft; Return a Possibility

April 12, 2019

Kansas guard Devon Dotson (11) passes the ball against Northeastern in the second half during a first round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Kansas guard Devon Dotson announced Friday that he has filed the paperwork needed to enter the 2019 NBA draft. 

According to ESPN.com's Jonathan Givony, Dotson released a statement in which is suggested that returning to Kansas for his sophomore season is still a possibility:

"After careful consideration with my family and coaches, I have decided to test the waters and enter into the 2019 NBA draft process. I feel it's a great opportunity to obtain feedback from NBA personnel to make fully informed decisions regarding my basketball future. Based on new rules, I will hire an agent and move forward while retaining my complete college eligibility. I would like to thank God, my family, coach [Bill] Self, the entire coaching staff and teammates, along with the fans of the University of Kansas for their continued support."

As a freshman with the Jayhawks in 2018-19, Dotson averaged 12.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, while shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from beyond the arc.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

