Jeff Teague Reportedly Opts into $19 Million Contract Option with Timberwolves

Jeff Teague Reportedly Opts into $19 Million Contract Option with TimberwolvesApril 12, 2019
Jeff Teague reportedly exercised a player option in his contract Friday to remain with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the 2019-20 NBA season.
Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the update. Teague will earn a $19 million base salary next season and be eligible for unrestricted free agency in 2020, per Spotrac.
His decision comes two days after the Wolves announced he underwent ankle surgery after he missed the final month of the regular season because of injury. No timetable for a complete recovery was provided.
Teague averaged 12.1 points, 8.2 assists and 2.5 rebounds across 42 appearances (41 starts) during his second season in Minnesota. He previously spent seven years with the Atlanta Hawks and one season as a member of the Indiana Pacers.
The 30-year-old Wake Forest product ranked 29th among point guards in Player Efficiency Rating and 41st at the position in ESPN's Real Plus-Minus.
In January, the Indianapolis native said it was a "rough" season because injuries prevented him from playing at the level he expects from himself.
"Not being able to do things that I know I can do and dealing with pain constantly isn't a fun thing," Teague told reporters.
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jeff Teague opting into his $19M player option pushes the Timberwolves team salary $108.7M for eight players (Wiggins, Teague, Dieng, Covington, Towns, Saric, Okogie, Bates-Diop). If KAT makes All-NBA that number grows to $114.1M. The 2019-20 salary is projected to be $109M.
It's unlikely Teague could have commanded anywhere near $19 million on the open market, especially coming off ankle surgery. So deciding to opt into the additional year with the Wolves was probably an easy call.
His role could increase significantly next season with all three of the other point guards on the Minnesota roster set to become free agents. Derrick Rose and Jerryd Bayless are both UFAs, while Tyus Jones will be a RFA if no extensions are reached before the offseason begins.
