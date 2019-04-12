Jordan, Irving & Paul Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

Jordan, Irving & Paul Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBAApril 12, 2019
Vegetarianism is sweeping the NBA and DeAndre Jordan, Kyrie Irving, and Chris Paul are even investing in a plant-based food company. Watch the video above to see why cutting out meat could be the secret to becoming an elite NBA baller.
