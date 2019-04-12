Notre Dame Spring Game 2019: Odds, Date, Time, TV Schedule, Live Stream

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Notre Dame took another step forward during the 2018 season by qualifying for the College Football Playoff with an undefeated regular season, but it all ended on a sour note after falling to Clemson 30-3 in the Cotton Bowl.

Brian Kelly's Fighting Irish will try to build on last year's campaign, and the three 10-win seasons in the last four years, starting with Saturday's spring game at Notre Dame Stadium.

Quarterback Ian Book is one of the top returners for the Fighting Irish, and unlike last season, he will have the reigns of the offense at the start of the regular season.

While the offense appears to be in good shape, the team has plenty of work to do defensively after losing a handful of key pieces to the NFL.

2019 Notre Dame Spring Game Information

Date: Saturday, April 13

Start Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: NBC Live app

While the high standard for Notre Dame football remains in place, the Fighting Irish aren't seen as a favorite for the national championship at +3,300 (bet $100 to win $3,300), per Oddschecker.

Book's play will be one of the main reasons why Notre Dame could be in the mix for a College Football Playoff position again.

By all accounts, the 21-year-old is improving on the play that earned him the starting position over Brandon Wimbush during the 2018 season.

Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

Book has one of his top targets back in wide receiver Chase Claypool, and a few other offensive weapons are expected to shine Saturday.

Jafar Armstrong, Chris Finke and Tommy Tremble are among the other stars the quarterback will rely on to keep Notre Dame's offensive production high.

With confidence in himself and his offensive teammates, Book is aiming for a return to the College Football Playoff, per ESPN.com's Adam Rittenberg.

"Last year, we set the standard for what it's got to be, but obviously not enough," Book said. "You can tell the guys are motivated ... just getting back there and feeling like we truly belonged in the playoffs, no matter what people say."

While the offense appears to be in good shape, the Notre Dame defense is a work in progress after losing Jerry Tillery, Drue Tranquill and Te'von Coney among others.

The biggest hole comes at linebacker, where progress is slowly being made in spring practice.

Since more improvements still have to be made at the position, it will likely look like the team's weakest position Saturday.

Defensive coordinator Clark Lea knows there is potential at linebacker, but that unit is far from a finished product, per Eric Hansen of the South Bend Tribune.

"Am I pleased with our level of execution right now? No," Lea said. "We have a long way to go, but the potential's there. We've got to keep working at it."

