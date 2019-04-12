Alabama Spring Game 2019: Odds, Date, Time, TV Schedule, Live Stream

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

The Alabama Crimson Tide will be back in the college football spotlight Saturday for the first time since they were blown out by Clemson in the national championship.

Nick Saban's side has more motivation than ever to get back to the sport's biggest stage, and it is more than capable of doing so with the plethora of five-star talent on its roster.

Entering Saturday's spring game, the Crimson Tide are +250 (bet $100 to win $250) to win the title, per Oddschecker.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has the second-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy at +400, but he'll have plenty of work to do to beat out Clemson's Trevor Lawrence for the honor.

Tagovailoa will be tasked with leading the Crimson Tide under new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, whose system receives the spotlight for the first time Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

2019 Alabama Spring Game Information

Date: Saturday, April 13

Start Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Live Stream: Watch ESPN or ESPN app

Although there is a new offensive coordinator in place, the Crimson Tide won't be overhauling their system after reaching the final of the College Football Playoff in January.

Nick Saban detailed the continuity of the offensive system to The Athletic's Aaron Suttles.

"We kind of do what we do," the head coach said. "I think the new coordinator brings new energy, new enthusiasm, new ideas. Sometimes we make tweaks and adaptations to what we do. But we're pretty successful on offense, especially last year. So why would we change it a lot?"

Tagovailoa comes into his junior season off a campaign in which he threw for 3,966 yards and 43 touchdowns.

As the Crimson Tide gain more chemistry with Sarkisian as a play-caller, they have to replace some players on offense, most notably at running back.

Najee Harris will step into the role of feature back, with Damien Harris and Josh Jacobs gone from the program.

John Bazemore/Associated Press

While there is plenty of production to replace in the backfield, Alabama returns Henry Ruggs, Jaylen Waddle, Jerry Jeudy and DeVonta Smith from its receiving corps.

As Tagovailoa noted after a recent scrimmage, the chemistry between the returning players has helped the offense stand out ahead of the defense in spring practice, per Suttles.

"We have a lot of guys that played on the team last year, so the accountability is there," the quarterback said. "For us to just gel with one another, it's a lot easier. It's very smooth. Whereas the defense, we've got a lot of new faces out there, and just the leadership is different on both sides."

Not every defensive position is a work in progress for the Crimson Tide, but there are a few glaring holes that need to be plugged up.

With Quinnen Williams and Isaiah Buggs gone, Alabama needs a few defensive linemen to step up alongside Raekwon Davis to continue to put offenses under pressure from the time they snap the ball.

Freshman D.J. Dale has established himself as a player to watch on the defensive line, and he's received praise from the experienced Davis, per Charlie Potter of 247Sports:

"For a young guy, he plays like he's been here for a while. He's great. He's a great learner. You can teach him quick. I mean, he came in good, like good with his technique. ... (His maturity) shows a lot. It shows that if a hard game's on the line, I would trust him on my side. It tells me a lot about him. He's just a hard-working kid. He came in just grinding."

Linebacker Dylan Moses and safety Xavier McKinney are some of the other top defensive returners, but which players line up alongside them in Week 1 remains to be seen.

Since we know what the Alabama offense is capable of, Saturday's spring game should be more about the defense and what the next crop of potential stars can bring to the gridiron.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90

