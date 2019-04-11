LeBron James Honors Nipsey Hussle on Instagram After Late Rapper's Funeral

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

As Nipsey Hussle's memorial service was held in Los Angeles on Thursday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James took to social media to pay his respects.

James used Instagram to post a photo of an encounter he had with the late rapper and wrote:

"Today we celebrated you bro!! Man It was beautiful! I couldn't help but to think you would walk out on to that stage with your mic in your hand and rock that crowd that was there for you! I know you’re in a better place now but I can even lie man s--t don't seem right here without you! We was just about to get started out west together in the communities. Both two of our favorite things to do(giving back to our own/youth). Anyways I don’t want to hold u up cause I know there’s better things going on up there, so just know LA showed MAD love inside and out the Staples Center as well as around the [world]. Until we meet again @nipseyhussle continue to stay 10 toes down. #TheMarathonContinues Long.Live.Nip"

James also retweeted a video that showed a mural made in Hussle's honor:

Hussle was shot and killed outside of a clothing store he owned in the Los Angeles area back on March 31, per Eliott C. McLaughlin of CNN. He was 33 years old.

James was one of many to be struck with grief by the hip hop artist's death:

Hussle's life was celebrated with a public service at the Staples Center on Thursday. A private funeral will be held Friday.