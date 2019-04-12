Angels' Mike Trout Out Until at Least Monday with Groin Injury

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IApril 12, 2019

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 09: Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim runs to first base after hitting a single during the second inning of a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 09, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout remains sidelined by a right groin strain. The Angels announced Friday that tests showed a "reduced amount of swelling," and Trout will be reevaluated Sunday.

Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group noted this means Trout won't play until at least Monday.

The 27-year-old left the Angels' game against the Milwaukee Brewers with a right groin strain April 9 and was listed as day-to-day.

Trout has missed extended periods of time the previous two years. Last season, he sat out 19 games in August because of a wrist injury.

The summer prior, Trout was placed on the disabled list for the first time in his career when he underwent surgery to repair a UCL tear in his left thumb. The injury happened when he slid into second base May 28.

Trout returned to the lineup July 14.

In March, Trout signed a 12-year extension worth more than $430 million. The seven-time All-Star and six-time Silver Slugger winner gave the Angels every reason to lock him down for a decade-plus. The star player has led the American League in runs (2012-14, 2016), RBI (2014), stolen bases (2012) and on-base percentage (2016-18), among other categories.

So far in 2019, Trout has hit for a .406 batting average with five home runs and 12 RBI across 12 games.

The Angels, who have yet to win a postseason series since Trout's 2011 debut, are 7-6 and in third place in the AL West.

