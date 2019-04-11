Cowboys News: OT La'el Collins Underwent Surgery for Shoulder Injury

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys right tackle La'el Collins told Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram he underwent surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff after the 2018 season.

Per Hill, Collins said Dallas will "be cautious with him throughout OTAs and minicamp." Collins believes he will be ready for training camp in July.

The 25-year-old, who is entering the final year of his contract, has started every game at right tackle for the Cowboys since 2017.

He started 19 games over two seasons at left guard in 2015 and 2016. A torn ligament in his right big toe ended his 2016 campaign after three weeks.

Dallas enjoyed a successful 2018 season that included an NFC East title and a wild-card game win over the Seattle Seahawks.

However, the 2019 offseason is off to a trying start, with Collins, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and cornerback Byron Jones all going under the knife.

Per Hill, Lawrence had surgery on a torn labrum Wednesday and could be out up to six months. Jones had successful hip surgery and is "expected" to land on the team's physically unable to perform list when training camp begins.

However, it is possible that Collins, Lawrence and Jones are all good to go for Week 1.