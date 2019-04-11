Cavaliers Rumors: Larry Drew Parts Ways with CLE After Less Than 1 Season

Cavaliers Rumors: Larry Drew Parts Ways with CLE After Less Than 1 SeasonApril 11, 2019
The Cleveland Cavaliers and head coach Larry Drew "mutually parted ways" Thursday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski added more information on the team's pending job search:
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
As expected, Cavaliers opening search for a new head coach. Cleveland plans to run a wide-ranging process, but expect experienced NBA assistants like Utah's Alex Jensen, Portland's David Vanterpool and Nate Tibbetts, Denver's Wes Unseld Jr., to be among multiple candidates.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham is expected to be another assistant who'll start getting more attention for head coaching jobs, including with the Cavaliers, league sources said. https://t.co/P25jhxxxeV
