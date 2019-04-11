Cavaliers Rumors: Larry Drew Parts Ways with CLE After Less Than 1 Season

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 11, 2019

CLEVELAND, OH - FEBRUARY 5: Jordan Clarkson #8 talks with head coach Larry Drew of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half against the Boston Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena on February 5, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Celtics defeated the Cavaliers 103-96. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers and head coach Larry Drew "mutually parted ways" Thursday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski added more information on the team's pending job search:

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

