Dwayne Haskins Wore John Elway Jersey to NFL Draft Meeting with Broncos

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 11, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 02: Quarterback Dwayne Haskins of Ohio State in action during day three of the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 2, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins knew of one way to make a strong impression with the Denver Broncos

Sports Illustrated's Kalyn Kahler and Albert Breer reported Haskins wore a John Elway throwback Broncos jersey when he met with the team Wednesday. Elway "saw the humor in it and appreciated the gesture," and Haskins proceeded to have a productive meeting with the Broncos.

The OSU star wore the No. 7 jersey during his college career, which was partially a nod to Elway, per Kahler and Breer. Haskins started one season in his three years in Columbus. He threw for 4,831 yards, 50 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He'll almost certainly be a target for the Broncos in the first round of the 2019 draft. Denver acquired Joe Flacco earlier in the offseason but doesn't have much of a long-term plan at quarterback. Flacco turned 34 in January and has three non-guaranteed years left on his current deal.

In his most recent mock draft, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected the Broncos to take Missouri quarterback Drew Lock. Miller had Haskins off the board four picks earlier to the New York Giants.

