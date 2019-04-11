Richard Jefferson Says He Broke the Lakers' Magic Johnson News to Luke Walton

Richard Jefferson Says He Broke the Lakers' Magic Johnson News to Luke WaltonApril 11, 2019
Magic Johnson's surprise resignation from the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday didn't reach head coach Luke Walton via anyone inside the organization.
During Thursday's episode of The Jump on ESPN, Richard Jefferson said he was the one who informed Walton what was happening.
Steve Martinez @Jumpman207
Richard Jefferson on #TheJump: "I was the one that broke the Magic Johnson news to Luke Walton"
Walton wasn't the only one who found out Johnson was leaving his post as president of basketball operations from a third party. Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and star LeBron James had no idea what was coming after previously meeting with Johnson.
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Magic Johnson had a three-hour meeting with @JeanieBuss yesterday, per Johnson. They discussed the direction of the organization. He gave no indication he no longer wanted to be part of it.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka visited with LeBron James and agent Rich Paul on Saturday, league sources tell ESPN. Johnson offered no indication that he was on the brink of bailing on the Lakers, sources said.
When Johnson was making his announcement, Walton was preparing the Lakers for their final game of the season. They capped a disappointing 37-45 year with a 104-101 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.
NBA Draft Lottery Predictions and Top Prospects