Richard Jefferson Says He Broke the Lakers' Magic Johnson News to Luke Walton

Magic Johnson's surprise resignation from the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday didn't reach head coach Luke Walton via anyone inside the organization.

During Thursday's episode of The Jump on ESPN, Richard Jefferson said he was the one who informed Walton what was happening.

Walton wasn't the only one who found out Johnson was leaving his post as president of basketball operations from a third party. Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and star LeBron James had no idea what was coming after previously meeting with Johnson.

When Johnson was making his announcement, Walton was preparing the Lakers for their final game of the season. They capped a disappointing 37-45 year with a 104-101 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.