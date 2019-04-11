Bill Belichick: College Passing Game Makes It Hard to Evaluate QBs, WRs

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick told reporters Wednesday the college passing game differs from the NFL to such a degree that it's difficult to evaluate prospects:

"I'd say the issue in college football is there just is not the same passing game in college football that there is in the NFL, period. So, it's hard to evaluate the receivers, it's hard to evaluate the quarterback, it's hard to evaluate the offensive linemen, it's hard to evaluate the pass-rushers and it's hard to evaluate the coverage players.

"You know, we're all looking at the same film, so all the teams in the league, we all see the same games. But, the college passing game is very different from the professional passing game. When you're looking at it, you're looking at a lot of it's really projecting all those positions a little bit differently. To a certain degree, it's different in the running game, too, but probably less difference in the running game than in the passing game, in my opinion."

The Patriots have been historically reticent to draft wide receivers. They have never taken one in the first round under Belichick and have not selected a wideout in the first three rounds since drafting Aaron Dobson in the second round in 2013.

New England also hasn't found much success when it has drafted receivers. Julian Edelman, a converted quarterback drafted in the seventh round in 2009, is the only impact player it's taken at the position in the last decade.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.