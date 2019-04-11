Lauri Markkanen Cleared for Basketball Activities After Fatigue, Heart Concerns

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls announced Wednesday power forward Lauri Markkanen was cleared to resume basketball activities after missing the final seven games of the 2018-19 NBA season over concerns stemming from extreme fatigue and a rapid heart rate.

Markkanen went through a series of tests at Rush University Medical Center, which determined the symptoms were likely caused by dehydration and nutrient deficiency. He's expected to complete his standard offseason training program.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.