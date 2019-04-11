Lauri Markkanen Cleared for Basketball Activities After Fatigue, Heart Concerns

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 11, 2019

Chicago Bulls' Lauri Markkanen during an NBA basketball game Friday, March 15, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls announced Wednesday power forward Lauri Markkanen was cleared to resume basketball activities after missing the final seven games of the 2018-19 NBA season over concerns stemming from extreme fatigue and a rapid heart rate.

Markkanen went through a series of tests at Rush University Medical Center, which determined the symptoms were likely caused by dehydration and nutrient deficiency. He's expected to complete his standard offseason training program. 

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

