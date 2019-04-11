Odell Beckham Jr. Teases Browns vs. Jets for Week 1 on 2019 NFL Schedule

Rich Barnes/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. took to Twitter on Wednesday night to discuss his team's Week 1 opponent for the 2019 season.

OBJ said he saw the schedule ahead of its official release and teased a potential opponent:

While Beckham did not give specifics, it could mean a road clash with the New York Jets. In an Instagram exchange between Beckham and Jets safety Jamal Adams, the two mentioned seeing each other in Week 1:

Playing at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in Week 1 would be familiar for Beckham since that was his home venue during his first five NFL seasons with the New York Giants prior to getting traded this offseason.

The Browns do not have the Giants on their schedule this season.

Cleveland acquired Beckham from the Giants in a blockbuster trade in March for safety Jabrill Peppers, the No. 17 pick and the No. 95 pick.

After being selected 12th overall in the 2014 draft out of LSU, Beckham topped 1,000 yards on four occasions. Last season, despite missing four games because of injury, OBJ recorded 77 grabs for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns.

Beckham was also named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons, as he averaged 96 catches for 1,374 yards and nearly 12 touchdowns per year.

His only down season came in 2017, when an ankle injury limited him to just four games.

Beckham will join a Cleveland offense that has a chance to be one of the best in the NFL. Quarterback Baker Mayfield and running back Nick Chubb are coming off highly productive rookie seasons, and Beckham will reunite with a former LSU teammate in wide receiver Jarvis Landry as well.

Despite not having made the playoffs since 2002 and going 0-16 two seasons ago, the Browns are the favorites to win the AFC North in 2019. According to the Action Network, Cleveland is the fifth choice to win the AFC at +800 (8-1), which is tops among AFC North teams as well.

An era of great success could be on the horizon for the Browns, and it may begin where everything started for Beckham in his NFL career.

The Jets also look like a team on the rise behind second-year quarterback Sam Darnold and their prized free-agent signing in running back Le'Veon Bell. It would make a game against Cleveland a must-see battle.