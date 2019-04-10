Report: Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, James Harden Unlikely to Be in Space Jam 2

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers missing the playoffs isn't the only problem facing LeBron James.

According to Tatiana Siegel of the Hollywood Reporter, some of the league's marquee stars likely won't be joining him in Space Jam 2. Siegel noted Under Armour athlete Stephen Curry and Adidas athlete James Harden likely won't be in it because of shoe rivalries, as "Nike is essential to the Space Jam franchise."

The report pointed to the fact that the first one starring Michael Jordan was based on a "Hare Jordan" commercial for Nike.

According to Siegel, Kevin Durant likely won't be in the movie either even though he is a Nike athlete because he is "pursuing his own Hollywood efforts."

The report also cited sources who said James' family life will be a more central focus of the movie than a large cast of NBA stars. The one starring Jordan featured a number of other players, including Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing, Larry Johnson, Muggsy Bogues and Shawn Bradley.

This comes after Milwaukee Bucks All-Star and MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo declined a role in the film, saying, per Malika Andrews of ESPN.com, "I don't like being Hollywood. I don't like all this extra drama. I am just going to try to be me."

While battles featuring the likes of Curry and Durant surely would have been entertaining, NBA fans are surely accustomed to seeing James in that environment. His Cleveland Cavaliers played the Golden State Warriors in each of the last four NBA Finals, with Curry participating in all of them and Durant in the last two.

James' Cavaliers managed to win just one of those against the NBA's version of the Monstars, and it came before Durant joined the fold.

Space Jam 2 is still in the early stages, with IMDb listing a 2021 release date, but it appears as if James will have to look outside the league's megastars if he is searching for supporting actors. At least there is always Bugs Bunny.