Video: Dirk Nowitzki Gets Choked Up at Tribute Video from Spurs Before Last Game

Video: Dirk Nowitzki Gets Choked Up at Tribute Video from Spurs Before Last GameApril 11, 2019
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images
It's been an emotional couple of days for Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki.
One day after announcing he would retire at season's end, the 40-year-old Nowitzki was set to play in the final game of his 21-year career as the San Antonio Spurs hosted the Mavericks on Wednesday. But before the game tipped off, the emotions poured out as the Spurs honored their longtime rival with a tribute video.
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
It's been an honor to share the court with you, @swish41. #DankeDirk https://t.co/QdZN0GDMeT
NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT
Dirk broke down in tears after watching a tribute video made by the Spurs ahead of his final NBA game. https://t.co/N6NUXL9cZj
That's just the start of what figures to be an emotional night in San Antonio.
