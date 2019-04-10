Video: Dirk Nowitzki Gets Choked Up at Tribute Video from Spurs Before Last Game

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

It's been an emotional couple of days for Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki.

One day after announcing he would retire at season's end, the 40-year-old Nowitzki was set to play in the final game of his 21-year career as the San Antonio Spurs hosted the Mavericks on Wednesday. But before the game tipped off, the emotions poured out as the Spurs honored their longtime rival with a tribute video.

That's just the start of what figures to be an emotional night in San Antonio.