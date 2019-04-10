Video: Dirk Nowitzki Gets Choked Up at Tribute Video from Spurs Before Last Game

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 11, 2019

DALLAS, TX - APRIL 9: Dirk Nowitzki #41 of the Dallas Mavericks shows emotion during the game against the Phoenix Suns on April 9, 2019 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

It's been an emotional couple of days for Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki

One day after announcing he would retire at season's end, the 40-year-old Nowitzki was set to play in the final game of his 21-year career as the San Antonio Spurs hosted the Mavericks on Wednesday. But before the game tipped off, the emotions poured out as the Spurs honored their longtime rival with a tribute video.

That's just the start of what figures to be an emotional night in San Antonio.

