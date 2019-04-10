Raiders News: Jalen Richard Agrees to New Contract After Isaiah Crowell Signing

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 10, 2019

GLENDALE, AZ - NOVEMBER 18: Jalen Richard #30 of the Oakland Raiders carries in the first half of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 18, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)
Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders re-signed running back Jalen Richard to a new contract Wednesday, though terms of the deal were not announced.

Retaining the restricted free agent provides Oakland with depth in the backfield. The team previously signed veteran Isaiah Crowell away from the New York Jets in late March.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Study Suggests Path to Detecting CTE in the Living

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Study Suggests Path to Detecting CTE in the Living

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Adams: Rodgers Wants His Play to Silence Critics

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Adams: Rodgers Wants His Play to Silence Critics

    Rob Demovsky
    via ESPN.com

    Report: Giants to Extend Shepard for 4-Yrs/$41M

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Giants to Extend Shepard for 4-Yrs/$41M

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Raiders 'Very High' on Haskins If He Slides

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    Report: Raiders 'Very High' on Haskins If He Slides

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report