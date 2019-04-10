Raiders News: Jalen Richard Agrees to New Contract After Isaiah Crowell Signing

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders re-signed running back Jalen Richard to a new contract Wednesday, though terms of the deal were not announced.

Retaining the restricted free agent provides Oakland with depth in the backfield. The team previously signed veteran Isaiah Crowell away from the New York Jets in late March.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.