PG Quentin Grimes Declares for 2019 NBA Draft After 1 Season at Kansas

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 10, 2019

Kansas guard Quentin Grimes (5) shoots against Northeastern during a first round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Jeff Swinger)
Jeff Swinger/Associated Press

Kansas point guard Quentin Grimes declared his eligibility for the 2019 NBA draft on Twitter Wednesday after one season with the Jayhawks. 

Grimes averaged 8.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 36 games, shooting 38.4 percent from the field and 34.0 percent from three.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

