Report: WR Sterling Shepard, Giants Finalizing 4-Year, $41M Contract Extension

The New York Giants are negotiating a four-year, $41 million extension with wide receiver Sterling Shepard, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Shepard would receive $21.3 million guaranteed.

Shepard set career highs in receptions (66) and receiving yards (872) while adding four touchdown catches in 2018. Football Outsiders ranked him 42nd in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement) among the 84 wideouts with at least 50 targets.

In a vacuum, re-signing Shepard makes sense for the Giants. He was entering the final year of his rookie deal and at age 25, he is in the middle of his prime playing years. A little over $10 million annually isn't an overpay, either. According to Spotrac, he's tied with Tyler Lockett for 20th in average salary for wide receivers.

This deal is a little surprising, though, after New York signed Golden Tate to a four-year, $37.5 million contract. Shepard and Tate aren't mirror images of one another but have some overlapping skills.

According to Schefter, the Giants received interest from other teams regarding a possible trade for Shepard, but New York clearly sees him as a big part of the offense going forward. He was already expected to pick up some of the slack in the passing game after the team traded Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns.

Between trading Beckham and giving Shepard a long-term extension, general manager Dave Gettleman is clearly building the Giants offense to his preferences this offseason.