Oregon Spring Game 2019: Odds, Date, Time, TV Schedule, Live Stream

Justin Herbert and the Oregon Ducks will wrap up early offseason workouts with the 2019 spring game at Autzen Stadium.

Considered one of the top quarterback prospects for the 2020 NFL draft, Herbert is the main attraction of the exhibition. The Ducks, though, have a 5-star freshman ready to emerge as a superstar.

Oregon has aspirations of winning the Pac-12 and competing for a national title in 2019, and the spring game will provide the first national look at the retooled roster.

Oregon Spring Game Information

Date: Saturday, April 20

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Pac-12 Network

Herbert Needs Receivers

Last season, the Ducks enjoyed a stellar connection between Herbert and first-team All-Pac-12 wideout Dillon Mitchell.

The NFL-bound standout piled up team-high marks across the board, tallying 75 catches for 1,184 yards and 10 touchdowns. The next-highest contributor in each category―Jaylon Redd―had 38 receptions, 433 yards and five scores.

Who will emerge as the No. 1 wide receiver in 2019?

Redd is the early favorite, given his previous production. However, 433 yards isn't a terribly high bar to clear. Johnny Johnson III and Brenden Schooler both have consecutive seasons of 200-plus yards, but their contributions actually dropped last year.

The Ducks are hoping some combination of Penn State transfer Juwan Johnson, redshirt freshman Bryan Addison and 4-star enrollees Mycah Pittman and Josh Delgado develop into key pieces. They could be valuable complements for tight ends Jacob Breeland and Cam McCormick.

While the regular season is still months away, Herbert's rapport with these players is worth monitoring.

Kayvon Thibodeaux To Make Unofficial Debut

Oregon fans must be eager to watch Kayvon Thibodeaux―the highest-rated recruit in program history―play in Autzen Stadium.

In what should surprise approximately no one, the 5-star defensive end quickly earned praise for his performance this spring.

"We are excited about what he is doing," defensive coordinator Andy Avalos said midway through the spring, per Steve Mims of The Register-Guard. "He has been very disruptive and productive in the run game and the passing game."

Thibodeaux intercepted a pass during the team's first scrimmage and will be looking to make a greater impact in the spring game.

As with any exhibition, the results don't mean everything. The daily workouts and practices cumulatively have a larger impact on a player's evaluation. But if Thibodeaux shines, the possibility of him being a full-time starter will only look better.

