Shelburne: Lakers' Luke Walton Wants to Coach in NBA, Not College, Amid Rumors

As Luke Walton awaits his fate after wrapping up the 2018-19 season Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers head coach wants to remain in the NBA.

During Wednesday's episode of The Jump on ESPN, Ramona Shelburne said Walton "doesn't want to be a college coach. He wants to be an NBA coach."

The topic was broached because Walton's name kept coming up for the UCLA job before Mick Cronin was hired by the school Tuesday.

B/R's Ric Bucher reported last month if the Lakers fired Walton, his father and noted UCLA alum, Bill Walton, was "working behind the scenes" to get Luke hired by the Bruins.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes noted Lakers owner Jeanie Buss gave team president Magic Johnson the power to fire Walton after Tuesday's season finale against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Those plans appear to have been put on hold in the wake of Johnson's surprise resignation before Los Angeles and Portland tipped off.

Shelburne reported Walton took part in the Lakers' player exit meetings at their team facility Wednesday morning.

Walton just completed his third season with the Lakers. His .398 winning percentage is the worst in team history by any head coach with at least 200 games of experience.