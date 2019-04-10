Earl Thomas on Potential Return to Seattle: 'I Envision' Retiring with Seahawks

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

His somewhat acrimonious divorce from the team hasn't dampened the affection Earl Thomas feels toward the Seattle Seahawks.

"I envision one day retiring as a Seahawk," Thomas said Wednesday on the Rich Eisen Show. "I would never burn a bridge there. I still love my teammates. Hopefully they'll hang my jersey in the rafters."

Thomas spent his first nine years with the Seahawks and left this offseason as a free agent. He signed a four-year, $55 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

The 29-year-old held out the entire 2018 offseason in pursuit of a long-term extension with Seattle. He also posted a message on Instagram saying the team should trade him if it didn't intend to extend a worthwhile offer.

In the fourth week of the regular season, Thomas suffered a season-ending leg injury. While riding on the cart back to the locker room, he flipped off the Seahawks' sideline, explaining later all of his frustrations from the failed contract negotiations had boiled over in that moment.

Ultimately, all parties involved will remember the good times when it comes to Thomas' Seahawks career. He was a six-time Pro Bower and instrumental in Seattle's "Legion of Boom" secondary. Few players were more valuable to the team as it captured its first and so far only Super Bowl title in 2013.

Even if he never actually plays for the Seahawks again, signing Thomas to a ceremonial one-day contract down the line would be the perfect way for the franchise to bring his career full circle.