Lance Stephenson: Magic Johnson Gave Me Advice, Lakers Exit 'Very Shocking'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 10, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers' Lance Stephenson (6) reacts to a missed 3-point shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Like many people involved with the Los Angeles Lakers, guard Lance Stephenson was caught off guard by Magic Johnson's decision to step down as president of basketball operations Tuesday.

"It was shocking," Stephenson said Wednesday, per Ryan Ward of Clutch Points. "Like I said, he played a great part in my game this year. Very helpful. Talked to me every time that he seen me. Gave me some advice that I need, so when I heard that, it was very shocking."

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

