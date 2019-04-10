Lance Stephenson: Magic Johnson Gave Me Advice, Lakers Exit 'Very Shocking'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Like many people involved with the Los Angeles Lakers, guard Lance Stephenson was caught off guard by Magic Johnson's decision to step down as president of basketball operations Tuesday.

"It was shocking," Stephenson said Wednesday, per Ryan Ward of Clutch Points. "Like I said, he played a great part in my game this year. Very helpful. Talked to me every time that he seen me. Gave me some advice that I need, so when I heard that, it was very shocking."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.