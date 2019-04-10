Lakers Trainer Marco Nunez Reportedly Fired After LA's Struggle with Injuries

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly fired head athletic trainer Marco Nunez on Wednesday following the conclusion of their 2018-19 season.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported L.A.'s latest staff change after president of basketball operations Magic Johnson suddenly resigned Tuesday night.

