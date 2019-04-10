Lakers Rumors: Rob Pelinka to See 'His Power Grow' After Magic Johnson's Exit

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 10, 2019

Rob Pelinka (right)
Rob Pelinka (right)Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Magic Johnson's sudden departure as the Los Angeles Lakers' president of basketball operations won't apparently trigger a reshuffle of the team's front office.

ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne reported Wednesday general manager Rob Pelinka is safe and that his "power will grow."

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    Lonzo Supports Magic '100 Percent'

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Lonzo Supports Magic '100 Percent'

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    AD on Magic's Exit: 'I Have Nothing to Do with That'

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    AD on Magic's Exit: 'I Have Nothing to Do with That'

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    AD: I Didn’t Choose My Shirt

    Anthony Davis says 'That's all folks' shirt was picked for him

    NBA logo
    NBA

    AD: I Didn’t Choose My Shirt

    Anthony Davis says 'That's all folks' shirt was picked for him

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Should the Lakers Keep Walton and Pelinka Now?

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Should the Lakers Keep Walton and Pelinka Now?

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report