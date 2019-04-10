Lakers Rumors: Rob Pelinka to See 'His Power Grow' After Magic Johnson's Exit

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Magic Johnson's sudden departure as the Los Angeles Lakers' president of basketball operations won't apparently trigger a reshuffle of the team's front office.

ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne reported Wednesday general manager Rob Pelinka is safe and that his "power will grow."

