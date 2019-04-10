NBA Rumors: T-Wolves Working to Keep HC Ryan Saunders, GM Scott Layden

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves are "finalizing plans" to retain general manager Scott Layden and head coach Ryan Saunders, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

However, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic offered a report stating that the Wolves are looking into hiring a president of basketball operations who will eventually determine Layden and Saunders' futures with the team:



The duo assumed powers after president of basketball operations and head coach Tom Thibodeau was relieved of his duties on Jan. 6.

The Timberwolves have gone just 17-24 since Thibodeau left, but the Timberwolves have also endured numerous injuries to starters. Namely, starting point guard Jeff Teague has missed 39 games, and Robert Covington has sat 45 contests.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.