NBA Rumors: T-Wolves Working to Keep HC Ryan Saunders, GM Scott Layden

NBA Rumors: T-Wolves Working to Keep HC Ryan Saunders, GM Scott LaydenApril 10, 2019
The Minnesota Timberwolves are "finalizing plans" to retain general manager Scott Layden and head coach Ryan Saunders, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
However, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic offered a report stating that the Wolves are looking into hiring a president of basketball operations who will eventually determine Layden and Saunders' futures with the team:
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
The Timberwolves plan to open up a search for a new President of Basketball Operations. That person will lead the basketball department and help decide on GM Scott Layden and coach Ryan Saunders, league sources tell @TheAthleticMIN. No decisions have been made.
The duo assumed powers after president of basketball operations and head coach Tom Thibodeau was relieved of his duties on Jan. 6.
The Timberwolves have gone just 17-24 since Thibodeau left, but the Timberwolves have also endured numerous injuries to starters. Namely, starting point guard Jeff Teague has missed 39 games, and Robert Covington has sat 45 contests.
