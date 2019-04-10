NBA MVP 2019: Latest Odds, Predictions on James Harden vs. Giannis Antetokoumpo

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

It's no secret that the 2019 NBA MVP award has come down to a very close race between two players: Giannis Antetokoumpo and James Harden.

That's the easy part.

The hard part is deciding who deserves to win it more or, more importantly, who will garner the most votes.

Unlike last season, when Harden won the Maurice Podoloff Trophy in a landslide, this year he's got some serious competition in the Greek Freak, who took a step forward as a player and had an unbelievable year, taking the Milwaukee Bucks to the best record in the league (60-21) just one year after finishing 7th in the Eastern Conference (44-38).

Outside of the job new head coach Mike Budenholzer has done this season, the biggest reason for the Bucks' ascension to the best team in the league is Antetokoumpo's all-around play.

The sixth-year forward has become a lethal two-way threat and is averaging 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.3 blocks a game. Additionally, he is the best defender on the NBA's best defensive team (104.8 defensive rating).

And while he's had some amazing performances all year, he's been able to improve all season, bookending his resume with a standout night against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Last week in Milwaukee, Antetokoumpo went off for 45 points, 13 boards, six assists and five blocks to lift the Bucks 128-122 over the Sixers and secured home-court advantage throughout the playoffs.

Equally impressive was the manner in which he did it. In just 35 minutes, he picked up the slack for Eric Bledsoe, who was tossed for getting two technical fouls early, controlled the tempo, outplayed Embiid and blocked one of his shots with less than 50 seconds left to seal the win.

Antetokoumpo himself isn't focused on winning individual awards, so his coach had to put in a good word for him after logging one of his best games of the season.

"That felt like a statement, especially what he does defensively with five blocks and 13 rebounds and changes the game, Budenholzer told Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "He’s an MVP in our eyes.

"I think Giannis, that’s kind of how he’s built — to play against the best and compete and just lay it all on the line. A little something on the line for us with the No. 1 seed."

Not to be outdone, Harden put up a ridiculous stat lines of his own last month, pouring in 57 points against the Memphis Grizzlies, 50 points against the Sacramento Kings and a career-high tying 61 points against the San Antonio Spurs.

"I don’t know how you get any better," Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni told L.A. Times' Dan Loumena. "Whoever was in the gym tonight probably [saw] something they have never seen before. There’s no way. That was one of the best performances — the magnitude of the game, we needed it."

For the year, the reigning MVP is averaging a league-leading 36.1 points per game, along with 6.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists per outing.

Not only has Harden put up insane scoring numbers, he's done it at a record-breaking clip.

He made history by reaching 32 games of 30 or more points scored, the most since Wilt Chamberlain and became the first player in NBA history to 30 or more points against all of the opposing teams in a season.

The numbers Harden has put up have been beyond impressive, but he's done it while dragging the Rockets back to contention.

After Houston got off to a disappointing 11-14 start, when they found themselves in 14th place in the Western Conference after posting the best record in the league in 2017-18, Harden found a way to take his game to another level and went to work.

The Rockets (53-29) are going to the playoffs having clinched Southwest Division and could finish as the No. 3 seed (if the Portland Trail Blazers lose Wednesday).

That's quite the feat, especially considering how many injuries and roster changes Houston had to navigate.

Obviously, it's a hard decision to choose between Antetokoumpo and Harden for the MVP.

The voters have very little time before they have to submit their ballots, but players around the league have already made theirs.

James Harden.

In an anonymous poll conducted by The Athletic, 44.3 percent of 127 players chose Harden as this year's MVP compared to 38.9 percent for Antetokoumpo.

The big question is, did they get it right?

No one knows, until we all know.

The problem with the MVP award is the ambiguity surrounding it. Is it for the player that is the best player in the league, the most valuable to his team or the most valuable to the NBA?

Another big factor is the team surrounding the player.

In Antetokoumpo's case, he does have a first-time All Star teammate in Khris Middleton, but Harden has future Hall of Famer Chris Paul by his side and former Sixth Man of the Year Eric Gordon hoisting up three balls.

He also has emerging center Clint Capela to protect the rim and catch alley oop passes in the lane.

So it's a toss up and no one can argue against either one of these great players taking home the trophy. That means this debate should be one of the the most talked about and interesting ones the NBA has seen in years.

Prediction: Harden edges Antetokoumpo by the slightest of margins for his second-straight MVP

Follow Maurice Bobb on Twitter, @ReeseReport.

Statistics used courtesy of Basketball-Reference.com and NBA.com.