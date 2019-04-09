Highlights: Watch Dwyane Wade Drop 30 vs. 76ers in Final Game in Miami

Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Will Harden Burn Himself Out Before the Playoffs? When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back! Right Arrow Icon

Dwyane Wade gave Miami Heat fans a show in his final home game at AmericanAirlines Arena.

The 13-time All-Star scored 30 points in a 122-99 win over the Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday night before coming off to a standing ovation.

Wade, who will retire after the season, spoke to the crowd before the game, thanking each one of his teammates:

He then kicked things off with a dunk on the first possession and never slowed down while leading the team to one last win in a city where he spent 14.5 seasons of his 16 NBA seasons.

It was an emotional game for everyone, and Wade came through with the type of performance we have come to expect.

The Heat will close the year on the road Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets.