Highlights: Watch Dwyane Wade Drop 30 vs. 76ers in Final Game in Miami

Highlights: Watch Dwyane Wade Drop 30 vs. 76ers in Final Game in MiamiApril 10, 2019
Dwyane Wade gave Miami Heat fans a show in his final home game at AmericanAirlines Arena.
The 13-time All-Star scored 30 points in a 122-99 win over the Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday night before coming off to a standing ovation.
Wade, who will retire after the season, spoke to the crowd before the game, thanking each one of his teammates:
He then kicked things off with a dunk on the first possession and never slowed down while leading the team to one last win in a city where he spent 14.5 seasons of his 16 NBA seasons.
It was an emotional game for everyone, and Wade came through with the type of performance we have come to expect.
The Heat will close the year on the road Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets.
