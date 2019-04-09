Raiders Rumors: Ex-Broncos LB Shane Ray Visits Oakland in Free Agency

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders reportedly hosted free-agent linebacker Shane Ray for a visit, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

The 2015 first-round pick spent the past four years with the Denver Broncos, totaling 14 sacks in 49 games during this span. However, he saw a reduced role in 2018 and was a healthy scratch toward the end of the season.

Per Pro Football Reference, he only appeared in 23.49 percent of snaps on defense during the 2018 season.

Ray previously visited with the Indianapolis Colts in March, per Yates, but has seemingly received little interest while remaining on the open market.

Still, the 25-year-old showed he can be an impact player when given an opportunity in 2016, tallying eight sacks and 48 tackles while appearing in all 16 games (eight starts). He was also useful on the 2015 Broncos championship run, forcing a fumble in a Super Bowl 50 victory.

Meanwhile, the Raiders are desperate for pass-rushing help after finishing last season with 13 sacks, 27 fewer than the next worst team.

Ray could potentially reunite with former Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall while providing some help to a defense that allowed the most points in football last season.