Dwyane Wade Drops 30 as Heat Honor Star in Final Home Game, Beat 76ers

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

All day, fans shed tears in response to the touching tributes across social media. When night fell, AmericanAirlines Arena was filled with the most energy since championship trophies were last hoisted. There were video tributes, raucous cheers, No. 3s all over the building and even on the bench.

It was as close to a storybook atmosphere as you can get without a title.

All Dwyane Wade needed was a win to make it perfect.

He and his Miami Heat teammates got the job done. Wade scored 30 points and Bam Adebayo added 19 as the Heat earned a 122-99 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Despite the victory, the Heat were eliminated from playoff contention when the Detroit Pistons defeated the Memphis Grizzlies. It's unclear if Wade will play Wednesday night in Brooklyn.



This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.