Video: Watch Emotional Dwyane Wade Jersey-Swap Ad Before Final Heat Home Game

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

In honor of Dwyane Wade's final regular-season home game, Budweiser released a new ad celebrating the future Hall-of-Famer's contributions to family and fans throughout his life.

The ad, titled This Bud's for 3, puts Wade in the position of receiving special send-off gifts from five different people whose lives have been impacted by him in some way:

Wade has spent his final season in the NBA swapping jerseys with players after virtually every game. He's also become a revered figure because of what he does away from the court.

Following the February 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Wade visited the school to speak with some of the students:

Wade, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul called on their fellow athletes to be more active in helping to promote social change during the 2016 ESPYs.

Even though Wade's NBA career is winding down, the release of this ad shows his legacy and impact won't soon be forgotten.

Before Wade bids adieu to the league, though, he's still trying to get the Heat into the postseason. They are 1.5 games behind the Detroit Pistons for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference with two games remaining.