Predicting Who Will Hold WWE Championships at WWE SummerSlam 2019

Credit: WWE.com

Over the past five years, title reigns for the WWE Championship have ranged from as long as AJ Styles holding it for 371 days to as short as both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins losing the belt mere minutes after obtaining it, due to Money in the Bank cash-ins.

Dating back to Brock Lesnar's win at SummerSlam 2014, the average length of a title reign has been just shy of 105 days.

For Kofi Kingston to reach SummerSlam as champion, his reign will be at 126 days long. That is above average, but it isn't out of the realm of possibility.

There are many pros and cons to a Kingston title reign which make this particularly difficult to figure out.

Will Kingston prove himself worthy of the investment, or will WWE revert back to considering him not on that level? He ascended to the mountain top, but can he sustain that success?

How long did WWE originally want Daniel Bryan to hold the title? Was it long enough WWE will want to revisit it and this title reign for Kingston is just a pit-stop before it reverts back to Bryan?

At the moment, no challengers have even been established for the new champion, as he's primarily feuding with The Bar for a placeholder until the Superstar Shake-up sorts out who will be on SmackDown Live.

There's always a chance someone like Andrade is given a shot of his own or the title falls back to a trustworthy standard like Randy Orton, but for now, the WWE Universe has embraced Kingston as champion with so much hype that it may very well keep his momentum going at least until SummerSlam rolls along.

Then, on that big event, the warning signs will be immense that a new champion could definitely be crowned.