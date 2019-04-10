Russell Westbrook, Thunder Beat Giannis Antetokounmpo-Less Bucks in Finale

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

The Oklahoma City Thunder polished off their 2018-19 regular season Wednesday night with a 127-116 win over the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

In the hour leading up to the game, Oklahoma City announced All-Star forward Paul George as inactive one night removed from his game-winning three-pointer propelling the Thunder over the Houston Rockets.

On Wednesday night, without George and with Tuesday night's upset in-hand, the Thunder secured the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. Starting in George's place, Dennis Schroder led all scorers with 32 points.

The loss is inconsequential to the Bucks, who have already locked up the Eastern Conference's top seed and league's best record at 60-22.

Because of that, the Bucks sat potential NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo, starting center Brook Lopez and point guard Eric Bledsoe with eyes set toward a deep postseason run.

What's Next?

Both the Bucks and Thunder are moving into the postseason, which begins on Saturday. First-round opponents are still to be determined.

