John Dorsey: 'Who's to Say' Browns Won't Trade Up in Round 1 of 2019 NFL Draft

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IApril 9, 2019

Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey answers question at a news conference at the NFL football team's training camp facility, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, in Berea, Ohio. Browns interim coach Gregg Williams will be the first candidate interviewed for Cleveland's permanent position. Williams led Cleveland to a 5-3 record after Hue Jackson was fired on Oct. 29. Dorsey said Williams, the team's defensive coordinator for the past two seasons, will have his interview Tuesday. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns were the most aggressive buyers on the free agency market, but a franchise that hasn't made the postseason since 2002 likely needs more than just one or two splash signings to reach its goals.

Browns general manager John Dorsey knows that. 

"Business as usual," Dorsey said while appearing on the latest episode of ESPN's The Adam Schefter Podcast (h/t CBS Sports). "That's the way it is. Who's to say I won't go up in the first round? ... My phone's open." 

Cleveland traded away its 2019 first-round pick (No. 17) as part of the package that landed star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants on March 12.

When Schefter asked if Dorsey and the Browns front office celebrated landing Beckham Jr., Dorsey brushed it off. 

"Why?" he asked. "We are 7-8-1. We're third place in the AFC North. We haven't accomplished anything. Now, we got better with a better player, and hopefully we can move this thing and be ultra competitive in the AFC North. But, as you well know, it takes 53 guys to play the game of football."

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    All Love Between Le'Veon and James Conner ✊

    NFL logo
    NFL

    All Love Between Le'Veon and James Conner ✊

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Texans DB Joins AB Twitter Beef 🍿

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Texans DB Joins AB Twitter Beef 🍿

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Offseason Storylines That Deserve More Attention

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Offseason Storylines That Deserve More Attention

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Updated Super Bowl Odds After Free Agency

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Updated Super Bowl Odds After Free Agency

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report