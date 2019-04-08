John Dorsey: 'Who's to Say' Browns Won't Trade Up in Round 1 of 2019 NFL Draft

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns were the most aggressive buyers on the free agency market, but a franchise that hasn't made the postseason since 2002 likely needs more than just one or two splash signings to reach its goals.

Browns general manager John Dorsey knows that.

"Business as usual," Dorsey said while appearing on the latest episode of ESPN's The Adam Schefter Podcast (h/t CBS Sports). "That's the way it is. Who's to say I won't go up in the first round? ... My phone's open."

Cleveland traded away its 2019 first-round pick (No. 17) as part of the package that landed star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants on March 12.

When Schefter asked if Dorsey and the Browns front office celebrated landing Beckham Jr., Dorsey brushed it off.

"Why?" he asked. "We are 7-8-1. We're third place in the AFC North. We haven't accomplished anything. Now, we got better with a better player, and hopefully we can move this thing and be ultra competitive in the AFC North. But, as you well know, it takes 53 guys to play the game of football."

